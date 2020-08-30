Dallas

Drunken Driver Fatally Strikes Woman Helping Family With Broken Vehicle: Dallas Police

Canessia Griffin was pronounced dead at the hospital

At about 3:40 a.m., Canessia Griffin had been standing outside her vehicle between the Interstate 35 E split with U.S. Highway 67 helping the family members.

A 28-year-old woman was killed early Sunday when she was hit by a drunken driver while trying to help a family whose vehicle had broken down, Dallas police say.

At about 3:40 a.m., Asianna Fluellen, 27, was southbound on Interstate 35E when she drove onto the grass median at the split with U.S. Highway 67 and hit Canessia Griffin and multiple vehicles, police said.

Griffin had been standing outside her vehicle helping the family when she was struck.

Griffin was taken to a local hospital, where she died. Two other people were also struck and were in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

Police said Fluellen, 27, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody. She faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Dallas
