The Arlington Gang Unit made a traffic stop that led to the discovery of large amount of drugs and handguns on Wednesday.

The gang unit made a traffic stop for a driver on traffic violations.

Upon further investigation, large amounts of cash, 658 THC vape pens, four handguns, over 2 lbs. of marijuana cigarettes, Adderall and Oxycodone were discovered, according to a tweet by the Arlington Police Department.

Gang Unit made a traffic stop on a suspect for traffic violations. Further investigation revealed large amount of cash, 658 THC Vape Pens, 4 handguns, over 2 lbs. of Marijuana pre-rolled into cigarettes, Adderall & Oxycodone & a link to a house.



Bad guy charged with 3 felonies! pic.twitter.com/aG9BWYbYCw — Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) May 13, 2020

The suspect has been charged on three felonies.