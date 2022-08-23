Drought Conditions Reveal Dinosaur Tracks Along North Texas River

The summer drought has led to something good for North Texas history buffs.

Newly uncovered dinosaur tracks have emerged from the bed of the Paluxy River which snakes through Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose.

The river is known worldwide for the spectacularly preserved tracks left by sauropods and theropods that roamed the area more than 100 million years ago.

The newly emerged tracks are in an area of the park that is usually under water and coated with mud, according to Friends of Dinosaur Valley State Park, a nonprofit that supports improvements for the state park.

Paul Baker | Friends of DVSP

Volunteers and park staff are cleaning the area to start a dinosaur track mapping project, with pictures and videos being shared on the nonprofit's social media.

The nonprofit says the newly revealed tracks will likely be resubmerged this week after the recent heavy rain.

Dinosaur Valley National Park is located about an hour's drive southwest of Fort Worth in Somervell County.