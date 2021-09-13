Drone Helps Arlington Police Find Assault Suspect Hiding on a Roof

Arlington police used thermal imaging technology on a drone to find a man hiding on top of a storage building who was suspected of assaulting a woman.

Police said two sergeants were on patrol just before 11 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2021, when they saw something going on at a gas station and stopped to investigate.

A woman told the officers that her boyfriend physically assaulted her during an argument. Witnesses told police the man ran toward a nearby storage business.

Police released a video on YouTube showing the officers searching the business while establishing a perimeter around the fenced-in facility. The department then called in their Aviation Unit to search the area by air.

Using thermal imaging technology on one of the department's drones, the drone operator spotted a man laying down on the roof of one of the storage buildings.

"Our drones have thermal imaging technology that can help us map out areas and see things using heat signatures. Sure enough, a few minutes after they put the drone in the air, they were able to find the suspect hiding on the roof of one of the storage units," the department said in a news release.

Officers were then directed to that building where they ordered the man to climb down from the roof. The man was taken into custody and charged with assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint, and evading.