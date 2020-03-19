Driver’s License Offices Closed Across North Texas; Expirations Delayed

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday ordered Texas Department of Public Safety Driver License Offices across the state to close in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and promote social distancing.

Driver's license expiration dates are also being delayed. Anyone looking to renew their license or personal identification certificate can check the DPS website to see whether they're eligible to renew online.

Commercial truck drivers looking to apply for licenses can still make appointments through email. Click here for the address.

"Our commercial drivers are essential to the consistent flow of goods throughout the state, and we will continue to ensure those seeking an initial CDL can do so," Abbott said. "Closing driver license offices to those not seeking an initial CDL is another step the state is taking to encourage social distancing in our communities."