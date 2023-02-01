In Southern Dallas County, side streets were covered in ice as North Texas faced its third day of winter weather.

Charles Wickersham took extra measures to get to the grocery store in his F-150 pickup truck.

“It is full of firewood. See, that way you can tell my tires got a load on them,” said Wickersham.

He loaded down the back end to help prevent sliding while he was out loading up groceries.

Others struggled to get to the store, recalling their short but difficult drives.

“Terrifying. We see two cars stopped up the street. One car swerved and almost hit us, and then we made our way up here coming up these hills,” said Jemarcus Coleman.

“It was tough. I was trying to drive on the dry patches of the road,” said Joshua Castilla.

Near Interstate 20, cars were moving slowly. But on the overpasses, there were some problems. One 18-wheeler was jackknifed and needed a tow. Still, overall, traffic was minimal on the sidestreets.

“I work about eight miles from my house. It takes me normally about 15 minutes. It took me about 11 minutes to get about a third of the way this morning,” said Dennis Scarborough.

NBC 5's Maria Guerrero spotted a man on a beer run, and urged people to be careful on icy sidewalks and at intersections.