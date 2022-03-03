Drivers Beware: Gas Prices Reaching Highs Not Seen Since 2008

As Russia’s assault on Ukraine continues and sanctions mount, oil and gas prices are continuing to surge.

Oil prices are now at an 11-year high. The average U.S. gasoline price is at its highest level since 2008.

At one point Thursday morning, U.S. oil prices reached $116 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, has not been in this range since early 2011.

Experts say the worst may still be ahead of us.

"Over the course of the weekend, it would not be surprising that motorists could step outside see the gas station and prices could go up 20, 30 even 40 cents a gallon in some of these areas,” said Patrick De Haan, Gasbuddy.com Petroleum Analyst.

According to AAA Texas, gas prices across the Metroplex are averaging around $3.47 as of March 3, though some drivers are seeing prices as high as $3.60 a gallon or higher in parts of North Texas. That’s 60 cents higher than what drivers were paying just weeks ago.

According to AAA, the average across Texas is currently $3.38, with higher averages pushing $3.70 in some areas. The national average is $3.73.

Experts predict the average price of gas in the U.S. will reach $4 per gallon, with parts of the West coast paying as high as $5 per gallon by St. Patrick’s Day, which could impact Spring Break travelers.

Prices first topped the $100 mark last Thursday when Russia invaded Ukraine. It prompted fears of supply disruptions from key exporter Russia, in what is already a very tight market due to the pandemic, worker shortages and high demand.

Russia is the world's second-largest oil producer. If there are any new sanctions imposed as the country continues to attack and invade Ukraine, it could drive the price even higher.

This week, the International Energy Agency agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from global reserves to help ease the pain at the pump.

“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”

According to the agency, the 60 million barrel release accounts for 4% of members’ emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels.

The coordinated drawdown is just the fourth such effort in the IEA’s history. As part of the effort the U.S. will release around 30 million barrels, the White House said in a statement.

But experts say it's not enough to move the needle and absorb lost supply from Russia. The number is equivalent to about six days of Russian production, and about 12 days of Russia’s exports.

“60 million barrels isn’t that much. That’s the bottom line at the end of the day,” said Bob Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA, in an interview with CNBC.

Local Businesses React

The sticker shock is especially hitting businesses that rely on transportation to get the job done, from truckers to meal delivery and other services that require employees to drive.

That includes Cambridge Caregivers and Manchester Care Homes based in DFW.

Their caregivers must drive across North Texas for in-home visits to elderly patients.

Gas prices have gotten so bad, their boss is now putting extra money in the checks – out of pocket – to help cover gas to come to work and respond to house calls.

“I mean, these people are going to their jobs. They're living their lives and costs are higher for all of us," said CEO Adam Lampert.

Lampert has a couple hundred staff, so the costs are adding up but he plans to assist employees indefinitely.

"I have every intention of continuing this until there's some moderation in the gas prices,” said Lampert. "The reality is, is that this is not going to change in the near term. I mean, there's geopolitical risks. There's everything that's going on with Russia, which is a huge supplier of oil and gas. And so the risk of it is such that the prices are not going to come down for quite a while."

It's a move he says is a must because it's already difficult keeping good employees in the health industry.

Lampert is currently hiring and hopes that assisting his employees through inflation and other financial strains can help people feel supported.

"We're struggling to keep up. We're struggling to be able to hire people to offer services to our clients," said Lampert. "Every day, we're working to put programs together for our staff to attract them and retain them."

OPEC and its oil-producing allies, which includes Russia, will meet this week to discuss output for April.