Driver With Medical Issue Crashes Into Dallas Police Cruiser

The driver who struck a stopped Dallas police vehicle Thursday was suffering from a medical issue, police say.
Dallas police said the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup crashed into the back of a parked, occupied squad car that had its emergency lights activated while blocking part of RL Thornton Freeway Thursday night.
The driver of the truck, police said, suffered a medical emergency immediately before the crash. Dallas police did not reveal the nature of the incident.
Two officers inside the vehicle were hospitalized as a precaution. The driver of the truck was not hurt in the crash and was treated for the medical issue by Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel and released.
No other injuries reported at this time.