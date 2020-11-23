Driver Wanted After Road Rage, Hit-and-Run on I-35E: Dallas County Sheriff

Investigators with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office are looking for the driver who ran over a woman during a road rage confrontation along Interstate 35E earlier this month.

DCSO said a woman got out of her vehicle to confront another driver at about 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 20 and that that driver then backed up, accelerated and struck her with the car while pulling away.

Investigators with the DCSO are calling the incident a hit-and-run.

After speaking with witnesses, DCSO said Monday that they are looking for the driver of a 2008 silver Toyota Avalon with Texas license plate NTB 9178. The sheriff's office has not said if the owner of the vehicle is the one believed to have been driving at the time of the crash.

Officials said the Avalon is damaged, having left its passenger side mirror at the scene of the incident. It may also have damage along the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the location of the driver is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff's Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-589-2327 or 214-589-2343.