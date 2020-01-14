Fort Worth

Driver Trapped After Rollover Crash in Fort Worth

NBC 5 News

A driver was trapped inside a pickup truck after a rollover crash early Tuesday morning in Fort Worth, police said.

Fort Worth police and fire crews responded about 12:40 a.m. to the major crash on Las Vegas Trail near Choctaw Trail. According to police, the driver was the only person in the vehicle when the driver lost control of the truck due to slick roads.

The truck rolled over and trapped the driver inside. The driver had to be extricated by firefighters.

No other information was available.

