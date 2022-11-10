road rage shooting

Driver Tracked Down, Accused in East Fort Worth Road Rage Shooting

Man facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

By NBCDFW Staff

Fort Worth Police say Arlington Police helped them track down a driver accused of seriously injuring another driver in a road rage shooting on Tuesday.

In a statement issued Thursday, Fort Worth Police said officers were called to a shooting along Interstate 30 and Cooks Lane at about 8:40 a.m.

Police said the man, identified as 29-year-old Curtis Wayne Medrano, was driving along I-30 and shot at another driver several times, striking him at least once.

The injured man pulled over, police said, exited his vehicle and jumped over the concrete barrier and onto the shoulder of the opposite side of the highway. Several drivers noticed the man and stopped to provide help before paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital.

At last check, the man was listed in serious condition. Further details about his injuries have not been released.

Investigators with the Fort Worth Police Department's Gun Violence Unit worked with the Arlington Police Department to look over surveillance footage from the area and identified a vehicle that was alleged to have been involved in the shooting.

NBC 5 News, Tarrant County Jail
Curtis Medrano, pictured, booking photo.

That vehicle led police to identify Medrano as a suspect and he was taken into custody the next day in North Fort Worth.

Medrano is facing two charges, one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a second for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Medrano is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail on bonds totaling $85,000.

It's not immediately clear if Medrano has obtained an attorney.

