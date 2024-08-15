Driver talks to Richardson police after ‘concerning' behavior spooks student

A driver who rattled a teenage girl walking to school Monday by repeatedly driving past her told police he was dropping someone off at the school. While police say the driver's "behavior is concerning," they say no criminal act occurred.

On Monday, at about 8:20 a.m., a teenage girl walking to JJ Pearce High School in Richardson stopped and told a homeowner on Melrose Drive that she felt like someone was following her. The girl told them she'd noticed someone driving back and forth, making her uneasy.

"She initially hid behind our car to see if he was coming back and sure enough, here he came really slow, and again, she was really smart. She did all the right things,” said resident Shane Burke. “When I opened the door, she started explaining that someone has been following her. She was really shaky.”

Burke's wife gave the girl a ride to school and they notified the police. While police didn't have a license plate number to help them locate the driver, they said surveillance video showed the vehicle repeatedly going up and down Melrose Drive and provided enough details for them to begin their search.

Police said they were able to identify the vehicle and driver with the help of a school resource officer. Richardson police said officers spoke with the driver, who told them he was dropping off a family member at the high school. Police said they also spoke with the student and the student's family to confirm the details.

"After reviewing the driver's actions, detectives confirmed that no direct contact or communication with the student occurred," police said in a statement Thursday. "While the driver’s behavior is concerning, there were no criminal elements present to warrant charges."

WHAT TO DO IF YOU SUSPECT YOU'RE BEING FOLLOWED

If you suspect you're being followed, call 911 or seek immediate help from someone in the area. If you're in your car, drive to a police station or a crowded, well-lit place.

Richardson ISD Safety & Security advised that parents visit with their children to reinforce walking and stranger safety lessons for students:

If walking to or from school, walk with a parent or responsible adult when possible.

Walk in groups and take a path to school that avoids alleys and deserted or enclosed places.

Do not interact with strangers or accept anything from them.

If anything unusual occurs on the way to or from school, run to a safe place and report it to a trusted adult, staff member, or parent immediately.

Law enforcement also asks parents and community members who have information or witness suspicious activity to always contact the police.