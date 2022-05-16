Driver Sought in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed 1, Wounded 2 in Cleburne: PD

Police in Cleburne say they are looking for a driver who is suspected of striking three people Sunday night, killing a man and wounding two women, before getting away.

According to a police news release, officers were called at 8:54 p.m. Sunday to a report of a crash at a home in the 100 block of Huron Street.

The initial investigation indicated that a man drove off in his pickup truck and hit three people during a disturbance. The driver, identified by police as 23-year-old Alejandro Lopez, drove away before police arrived, the release said.

A man, identified as 32-year-old Jesus Correa-Munoz, was killed in the front yard of a home, according to online records from the medical examiner's office.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

A woman had injuries police described as significant and a second woman had injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the release said.

Lopez remains at large as of Monday evening but is not believed to be a threat to the general public, police said. An arrest warrant for murder was issued for Lopez, police said.

Cleburne PD

Investigators later located the truck they believed was used in the crash and described it as an older model white Chevy single cab pickup.

Anyone with information that can help police with the investigation is asked to contact the Cleburne Police Department at 817-645-0972.