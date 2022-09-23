Driver Shot and Killed on CF Hawn Freeway During Friday Rush Hour: Dallas Police

Dallas police say a shooting on the CF Hawn Freeway during Friday rush hour traffic left one person dead.

Police say a driver traveling north in the left lane of U.S. 175 was shot by another driver just after 5:15 p.m.

The cars were approaching the interchange for Interstate 20 at the time of the shooting.

According to police, the victim stopped on the freeway and was taken to the hospital where they died.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity pending notification of the next of kin.

The suspect's vehicle has been described as a small, gray car. No other details were made available and the investigation is ongoing.