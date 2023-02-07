A normal Tuesday morning turned into a rescue mission at a neighborhood lake in the Tarrant County town of Rendon.

A homeowner who lives on Wooded Acres Trail says her housekeeper accidentally backed into a pond near the property.

A Ring camera captured the moment the four-door pickup truck reverse into the driveway and seemed to park. But then moments later the truck began rolling backward, jumping a curb, continuing through the grass toward the water, and sliding out of frame. You can hear the driver honk the horn as the truck splashes into the water.

The driver says she's not sure exactly what happened. She says she thought she parked and isn't sure if the truck was in neutral. She doesn't remember much else.

A neighbor called 911 and then alerted the homeowners that she saw the truck slip in the pond. When they ran outside the truck was partially sticking out of the water continuing to sink with no sign of the driver.

"It seemed like an eternity. At this point, we didn't know if she had a medical emergency or she was unconscious to begin with and just all of the awful things because she means a lot to us," said homeowner Amy Mayser.

Emergency crews were able to get the driver out of the water. She didn't want to go to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The truck was completely submerged when crews pulled it from the lake.