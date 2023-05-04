Driver Pleads Guilty in Chase That Killed Grand Prairie Police Officer

The driver involved in a police chase and crash that killed Grand Prairie Police Officer Brandon Tsai in November 2022 has pleaded guilty to two felonies and is headed to prison.

Colbie Hoffman, who reportedly confessed to police after his arrest last fall, was expected to make a plea deal.

In a courtroom Thursday packed with Grand Prairie police officers, Hoffman pleaded guilty to two felonies. He admitted to evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with evidence (destruction of a paper tag) and was sentenced to 12 years on the first charge and 10 years on the second. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Tsai was killed in a crash while pursuing Hoffman in a high-speed chase last year.

Colbie Hoffman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years. Chief Daniel Scesney says it doesn’t feel like closure. pic.twitter.com/pmYHuW0lCB — Alanna Quillen (@AlannaNBC5) May 4, 2023

Police said the chase began at about 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2022, when Tsai tried to stop the driver of a Malibu who failed to yield, but the driver refused to stop. Tsai called for backup and both officers followed the vehicle when the driver took a sudden turn. The backup officer, who was positioned between Tsai and the Malibu, was hit from behind when he slowed down to make the turn. Daniel Scesney, Grand Prairie Chief of Police, said the collision forced Tsai's cruiser onto its side and he crashed into a traffic pole.

The driver of the Malibu escaped after the crash and police had little more than a general description of the vehicle to go on, only adding that it had black rims, some cosmetic damage, and a rectangular object or reflector on the right rear passenger side.

Scesney said officers looking for information on the Malibu poured over thousands of images recorded on North Texas roadways and from license plate cameras. Officers then noticed a vehicle matching their description had been scanned multiple times near the intersection of Hensley Drive and Main Street and they decided to focus a search in that area.

Officers canvassing the area located other vehicles with temporary paper tags matching the same number as the tag on the Malibu parked outside a home on Hensley Drive. NBC 5 Investigates said law enforcement sources told them the tag on the Malibu was first issued by the Texas DMV in the spring and had since been reproduced hundreds of times.

NBC 5 News Colbie Hoffman, booking photo, Nov. 17, 2022.

While driving past the residence on Hensley, officers also spotted a silver vehicle with no license plate in the back that matched their description of the Malibu.

Police later stopped a driver who left the home and said that person confirmed to officers the vehicle at the residence was the one they were looking for. They also identified the driver of that vehicle as Hoffman.

Grand Prairie Police obtained a search warrant and recovered the silver vehicle. Around that same time, the department got a call from the Dallas Police Department who said they had detained Hoffman after he called them and identified himself as the driver in the pursuit.

Scesney said Hoffman was very forthcoming during an interview with investigators and provided them with a confession, though he declined to go into specifics about what was said.