Driver of Truck in Arlington Hit-and-Run Turns Self in: Police

A 5-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck while riding his scooter on Sept. 23

The driver of a truck that police say struck and injured a 5-year-old boy last month in Arlington turned himself in on Thursday.

The man walked into the Arlington Police Department's south substation and identified himself as the driver of the truck police were looking for, police said.

Arlington police said the man told them he had seen coverage of the collision on TV and wanted to talk to investigators.

As of Saturday, the man had not been charged with a crime and was cooperating, police said.

A 5-year-old boy was struck by a pickup truck while riding his scooter on Sept. 23, according to Arlington police.

Police said witnesses told them the boy was riding a scooter in a driveway when he rolled into the street and collided with a pickup truck.

A neighbor tried to talk to the driver, who drove away after a short exchange, police said.

The boy was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Days later, authorities released images of the red truck sought in connection to the incident.

