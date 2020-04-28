Driver Surrenders After Leading Police on Chase in Kaufman County

The driver of a black pickup truck who lead police on a chase in Kaufman County Tuesday afternoon is in custody.

After leading police on a chase along U.S. 80, officers were able to successfully deploy spike strips and hit at least one of the truck's tires.

The driver pulled into a residential area in Mesquite off W. Kearney Street where he stopped and surrendered.

It is not yet known how the chase started or why the driver initially refused to stop.