Driver Leads Police on a Chase From Kaufman County Into Dallas County

A driver is leading police on a high-speed chase in Dallas County.

The chase originated with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office when deputies tried to stop the driver of a black sedan for a traffic violation. The driver refused to pull over.

The Texas DPS was called in for assistance at about 1:15 p.m.in Kaufman County before the chase moved into Dallas County.

At 2:03 p.m., the driver exited Dalrock and turned around and is once again heading westbound on I-30.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Speeds in the chase have been estimated to have exceeded 115 mph.

Further details are not yet known.

The chase can be seen in the player above.