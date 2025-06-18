One person is dead and two others are injured after colliding with an Aubrey Fire Department ambulance that was responding to an emergency Wednesday morning.

According to the Aubrey Fire Department, the ambulance was responding to a call on U.S. Highway 377 with its lights and siren activated when it collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Fishtrap Road and Farm-to-Market Road 424.

Aubrey fire officials said the paramedics involved in the crash were not hurt and rushed to help the driver and two passengers in the other vehicle.

Fire officials said the driver was critically injured in the crash and later died at an area hospital. Two others who were in the vehicle were hospitalized, but their injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

“Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones affected by this heartbreaking loss,” city officials said in a news release. “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy and extend our heartfelt condolences during this incredibly difficult time."

The crash is being investigated by an outside police agency with support from the Texas Department of Public Safety.