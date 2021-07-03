Man Killed in Crash With Driver Who Ran Red Light: Arlington Police

A man was hit and killed Friday night by a driver suspected of running red lights after fleeing from a traffic stop, Arlington police say.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the driver of a Buick LaCrosse fled from a Pantego police officer who attempted a traffic stop at West Arkansas Lane and South Bowen Road, Arlington police said.

The officer discontinued the pursuit after the car passed South Fielder Road, but the driver kept going.

Witnesses told police the Buick was going more than 100 mph and ran several red lights before it crashed at West Arkansas Lane and South Cooper Street.

The Buick hit a sedan that was going south on South Cooper, and the impact caused the sedan to hit two unoccupied vehicles in a nearby parking lot, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner's office as 39-year-old Douglas Osiemo of Arlington.

Police said two people ran away from the scene after the crash and have not been apprehended. A detailed description was not provided.

The maroon 2011 Buick that was left at the scene had contraband inside, police said.

Investigators are pursuing leads related to the registered owner of the vehicle, which has not been reported stolen, and stores in the area that may have recorded video.

Anyone with information is asked to call crash investigator Joe Ship at 817-575-8602. Anonymous tips may be made by calling Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.