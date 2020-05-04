Dallas

Driver Injured, Extricated From Vehicle in Overnight Crash in East Dallas

Police say the driver's injuries are non-life threatening

By Hannah Jones

One person is injured after a major crash in East Dallas Sunday night.

Dallas Police and Fire units responded to a major accident in the 7900 block of Bruton Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.

According to police, the driver of a dark colored sedan lost control of the vehicle, hit a parked car, and drove into the front yard of the home, narrowly missing the house. The driver then hit a light pole and rolled the vehicle.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Police said the driver was injured during the crash, but his injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Bruton Road was closed between Buckner Boulevard and Prichard Lane while police responded to the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

