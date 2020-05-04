Driver Injured, Extricated From Vehicle in Overnight Crash in East Dallas

One person is injured after a major crash in East Dallas Sunday night.
Dallas Police and Fire units responded to a major accident in the 7900 block of Bruton Road at approximately 2:30 a.m.
According to police, the driver of a dark colored sedan lost control of the vehicle, hit a parked car, and drove into the front yard of the home, narrowly missing the house. The driver then hit a light pole and rolled the vehicle.
The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Police said the driver was injured during the crash, but his injuries were not life-threatening. No other injuries were reported.
Bruton Road was closed between Buckner Boulevard and Prichard Lane while police responded to the crash.
The incident is still under investigation.