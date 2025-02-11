An Irving woman who killed another woman when she drove the wrong way on a highway during an attempted suicide is headed to prison, officials say.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office said Monday that a jury found 25-year-old Diamond Brown guilty of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced her to 19 years in state prison.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to prosecutors and the Irving police, on Nov. 10, 2023, Brown intentionally drove into oncoming traffic on westbound Interstate 635, weaving in between lanes. Police said Brown drove in the wrong direction for just over a mile and that her car's airbag control module indicated she increased her speed to 88 mph five seconds before she collided with another vehicle.

Police said Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and made no attempt to avoid the collision, suggesting the crash was intentional. They added she was under the influence of marijuana.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Brown hit an oncoming vehicle head-on, police said, killing 24-year-old Zainab Monsoor. Police said Monsoor fled Afghanistan with her family to escape the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan.

Police said the person driving Monsoor survived but suffered serious injuries that required multiple surgeries. Officials did not say whether Brown was injured during the crash.

Several witnesses who stopped to help after the crash later testified during the jury trial.