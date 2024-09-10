North Texas

Driver in stolen daycare bus leads officers on wild pursuit in North Texas, police say

By De'Anthony Taylor

A man who led police on a wild chase in a stolen daycare bus through multiple neighborhoods in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the weekend was arrested on Monday, authorities said.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, Arlington Police officers were called to Tender Love Childcare in the 2300 block of SE Green Oaks Boulevard. The daycare owner reported that the business's transportation bus had been stolen.

Police said the bus was last seen parked at the business around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, and they initially did not have any information regarding a suspect.

The police department told NBC 5 that officers filed a report and entered the bus's information into the database. This allows all law enforcement agencies to access the information and verify that it was stolen from Arlington.

According to Arlington police, officers in Fort Worth spotted the stolen bus in their city and tried to pull it over. The driver, identified as 40-year-old Ronnie Malone, allegedly refused and proceeded to lead Fort Worth police on a pursuit.

The chase passed through Fort Worth and Arlington before coming to an end in Grand Prairie, officials said.

Authorities eventually caught up to Malone and took him into custody, along with a passenger who was inside the bus. After an investigation, Fort Worth police said they released the passenger from their custody at the scene.

Malone was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest detention with a previous conviction. He is booked at the Fort Worth City Jail. There is no word on if he has obtained a lawyer.

