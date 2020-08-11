Chase

Driver in Custody After Slow-Speed Chase From Grand Prairie to Fort Worth

A man was taken into police custody early Tuesday after being chased by police from Grand Prairie to Fort Worth, officers say.
The chase began shortly after midnight when officers spotted a pickup truck without a license plate on Interstate 20. When officers tried to stop the truck, the driver continued on, police said.

Officers followed the truck as it headed from Grand Prairie into Fort Worth, where police learned the name of the driver and began tracking him with no lights and sirens. Those officers followed the truck around East Fort Worth, noting the man was driving at slow speeds and obeying most traffic laws, police said.

Officers continued to follow the man into South Fort Worth where he was taken into custody in the area near Vaughn Boulevard and U.S. 287. He was expected to be charged with fleeing police in a vehicle, officers said.

The driver's name has not been released.

No one was hurt.

