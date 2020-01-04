Driver Hits 3 Parked Vehicles, Flips Onto Car in Fort Worth: Police

A driver lost control early Saturday and flipped multiple times before landing on top of a vehicle, police say.

The incident happened about 1:40 a.m. in the 4000 block of Oscar Avenue. The driver’s car flipped, hitting three parked vehicles before coming to a rest on top of one of them, police said.

One person was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

Based on the damage to all the vehicles, speed was thought to be a factor, police said.