Driver Going 157 MPH on I-20 Killed Teenager, Charged With Manslaughter: Police

A man was driving nearly 160 mph on Interstate 20 in Fort Worth when he rear-ended another car, killing a teenager and injuring at least two others, police say.

The crash occurred March 15 at about 11 p.m. in the 2600 block of West I-20, near McCart Avenue, where police said the driver of a Camaro slammed into an SUV killing the driver and injuring two passengers.

The driver was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 19-year-old Shaundi Smallwood. The condition of the passengers is not immediately known.

On Thursday Fort Worth police arrested 22-year-old Bryce Abernathy, of Arlington, and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter.

Data from Abernathy’s airbag showed he was going 157 mph at the time of the crash, police said. The posted speed limit was 70 mph.

"Reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous," police said in a statement.

