Dallas

Driver says Wilmer-Hutchins High School shooting suspect flagged him down for ride

He said officers showed him images from inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School to confirm it was Haynes

By Katy Blakey

NBC Universal, Inc.

As law enforcement surrounded Wilmer-Hutchins High School on Tuesday and frantic parents scrambled to reach their children, Milton Nieto says he was driving nearby, unaware of what happened.

He said a teenager near some train tracks flagged him down.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“I rolled my window down just to see what was happening, and he looked like he was in distress,” Nieto told NBC 5.

He didn’t know it at the time, but now says the young man was 17-year-old shooting suspect, Tracy Haynes, Jr.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Nieto said Haynes told him he’d been in a wreck and needed to get to his father, but as they drove, things didn’t add up.

“It’s not making sense to me,” Nieto said. “I’m asking him where is he going, and he’s saying ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know.’”

Nieto said he dropped Haynes at a gas station, then called police to report the alleged wreck. After speaking with a detective and reading news about the shooting, he learned the situation was much more dire.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Frisco 8 mins ago

Frisco police explain source of bullet that shattered elementary school window

lone star politics 16 mins ago

Texas House advances $7.7 billion school finance bill

“I acted out of a good heart, and I was put in a bad situation, potentially bad situation. The young man didn’t seem like he wanted to hurt me. It just seemed like he was in trouble,” Nieto said.

He said officers showed him images from inside Wilmer-Hutchins High School to confirm it was Haynes who stopped him. He told police the teen was carrying a hoodie, but did not know if he was armed with a gun.

He also directed police to the railroad tracks where the teen told him he’d crashed.

Nieto said he's now praying for everyone involved.

“I felt some empathy when I originally picked him up, and it was hard for me to feel any kind of empathy when I saw what he did and how he lied to me the whole time, but I won’t hold a grudge," he said. "I’ll continue to pray for the man and all the young people of our generation. Just hope for the best, ya know.”

This article tagged under:

DallasShootings
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us