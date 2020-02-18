Driver Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle That Crashed in Fort Worth

A driver was found in a vehicle with a gunshot wound in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday night, police said.
A driver crashed into a car that was parked in front of a home in the 3200 block of Race Street at about 8:15 p.m., police said. Officers at the scene discovered the driver with a fatal gunshot wound.
The driver was shot at an unknown location and continued driving, police said.
No arrests have been made. Homicide detectives are investigating.