Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Crashes Into Police, Fire Vehicles: Dallas Police

Driver was being stopped as part of an investigation into a homicide discovered Friday afternoon, police say

A search is underway for the driver who ran from a traffic stop related to a homicide investigation and later crashed into multiple police and fire vehicles in Dallas Friday afternoon, police say.

According to police, officers were called to an apartment complex where someone was reportedly shooting into an apartment Friday afternoon.

Dallas police officers entered the residence where someone was believed to be injured and found one deceased person inside.

Elsewhere, officers spotted a person matching the description of the shooter and attempted a traffic stop. The driver tried to evade officers and at about 6 p.m. crashed into police and fire vehicles along the 2700 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street. The driver then exited the car and was last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.

From Texas Sky Ranger, police officers were seen searching a neighborhood near the crash scene with K-9 officers.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said the fire engine was answering another call at the scene and that no firefighters were onboard the engine when it was struck.

Police have not confirmed a motive in the shooting and have not identified the victim. They have also not identified any suspects in the shooting.

