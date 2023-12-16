Dallas driver fatally shot, crashes into sign on R. L. Thornton Freeway

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was mortally wounded by gunfire while driving near downtown Dallas early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers received a call around 5:25 a.m. about a shooting at E. RL Thornton Freeway EB and Exit Ramp 46, just before the Hardwood Street Bridge.

Authorities said based on its preliminary investigation, it determined a man was fatally shot while driving in the area. As a result of the shooting, the man lost control of the car and crashed into a sign.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released to the public yet, pending an autopsy by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

The police department has not shared any details regarding a suspect.