Driver Faces Intoxication Manslaughter Charge After Fatal Arlington Crash

A man is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge following a fatal crash in Arlington on Sunday.
According to Arlington Police, the crash took place a little before 10 a.m. at the intersection of S. Collins Street and E. Arbrook Boulevard.
Witnesses told police the driver of a BMW, identified by police as 23-year-old Bryan Lizarzaburo Penafiel, was speeding when he ran a red light and hit a Ford sedan passing through the intersection.
The impact caused the Ford to roll on its side. The driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old male whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Penafiel was hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police said they believe Penafiel was intoxicated at the time of the crash and was expected to be booked into the Arlington City Jail on a count of intoxication manslaughter after being discharged from the hospital.