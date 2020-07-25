Hurst

Driver Evades Police After Early Morning Pursuit, Crash in Hurst

The investigation is ongoing

police lights
NBC10

A vehicle fled an officer during a traffic stop and was able to escape early Saturday morning, police say.

As the vehicle fled, it lost control, hit a mailbox, a tree and a house in the 500 block of Caduceus Lane around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Hurst Police Department.

While the vehicle was inside of the garage, the driver crawled out a window and attempted to enter the home, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jul 21

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 32 mins ago

Fort Worth and Tarrant County Expand Free COVID-19 Saliva Testing

As the officer was trying to protect any residents inside the home, the driver was able to escape the garage, police said.

The vehicle had just been stolen and the suspect is still at large, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

HurstHurst Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us