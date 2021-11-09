Driver Escapes Submerged Van After Crashing Into Pond in Southlake

First responders in Southlake are investigating Tuesday morning after a man drove off a road and into a pond.
Southlake police wrote on social media at 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was submerged in a pond near the 3100 block of Sabre Drive.
The driver was able to escape the vehicle and pulled a fire alarm at a nearby building, which notified rescue crews, a police spokesman told NBC 5.
Southlake police were working with a Grapevine-based dive team to check if anyone else was inside the vehicle.
Video from the scene showed a tow truck pulling a white minivan from the pond.
The intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Sabre Drive was closed as emergency crews worked.
So far no injuries have been reported.