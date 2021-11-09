southlake

Driver Escapes Submerged Van After Crashing Into Pond in Southlake

First responders in Southlake are investigating Tuesday morning after a man drove off a road and into a pond.
NBC 5 News

First responders in Southlake are investigating Tuesday morning after a man drove off a road and into a pond.

Southlake police wrote on social media at 5:30 a.m. that the vehicle was submerged in a pond near the 3100 block of Sabre Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle and pulled a fire alarm at a nearby building, which notified rescue crews, a police spokesman told NBC 5.

Southlake police were working with a Grapevine-based dive team to check if anyone else was inside the vehicle.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Granbury 2 hours ago

Former US Marine Trevor Reed Goes on Hunger Strike While Imprisoned in Russia

education 2 hours ago

Gov. Abbott Wants Statewide Standards on School Books to Eliminate ‘Obscene' Content

Video from the scene showed a tow truck pulling a white minivan from the pond.

The intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Sabre Drive was closed as emergency crews worked.

So far no injuries have been reported.

This article tagged under:

southlakeTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us