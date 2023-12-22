Driver dies in fiery crash into duplex in Southwest Fort Worth

The driver who crashed into a duplex in Fort Worth on Thursday night has died.

Fort Worth Police said officers were called to a crash at about 8:35 p.m. at the corner of McCart Avenue and W. Drew Street where a truck crashed into a building, starting a fire.

The driver of the truck was deceased when officers arrived. It's not yet known what caused the crash and the man's cause of death and identity have not yet been confirmed.

The duplex was vacant, police said, and no other injuries were reported. The extent of damage to the building is not yet known.

Rain had been pouring over North Texas for most of the day Thursday and driving conditions were slick at the time of the crash.