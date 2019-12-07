Grand Prairie

Driver Dies After Losing Control of Lamborghini on PGBT, Officials Say

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Lamborghini lost control for an undetermined reason

The driver of a Lamborghini died Friday night after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail on the Bush Turnpike, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded about 11 p.m. to the crash at the turnpike near Arkansas Lane in Grand Prairie.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Lamborghini was traveling north on the turnpike and lost control for an undetermined reason, DPS said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 23 mins ago

Dallas Homeowners Fight to Begin Rebuilding Months After October Tornado

holiday photos 36 mins ago

Holiday Photos: Dec. 11, 2019

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed while officials investigated. The road reopened about 7:30 a.m.

This article tagged under:

Grand PrairieLamborghiniPGBT
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us