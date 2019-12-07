Driver Dies After Losing Control of Lamborghini on PGBT, Officials Say

The driver of a Lamborghini died Friday night after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a guardrail on the Bush Turnpike, officials say.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded about 11 p.m. to the crash at the turnpike near Arkansas Lane in Grand Prairie.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of the Lamborghini was traveling north on the turnpike and lost control for an undetermined reason, DPS said.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, officials said.

The northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed while officials investigated. The road reopened about 7:30 a.m.