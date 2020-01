One man is dead after a single-car crash in Arlington Sunday morning, police say.

The crash happened in the 5500 block of North Little School Road, just south of Treepoint Drive, before 7 a.m., Arlington police said.

The driver, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as 31-year-old Colten Cox of Kennedale, died at the scene, police said.

Police said Cox lost control of his vehicle, drove over a curb and struck a light pole.