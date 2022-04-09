Driver Crashes into Private Jets, Fuel Truck at Love Field Airport: Police

Two jets are damaged after a drunk driver crashed into a hangar at Dallas Love Field Airport, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to the 8000 block of Lemmon Avenue at approximately 3 a.m.

Police said a 21-year-old male was diving a Red 2011 GMC Sierra when the incident occurred.

The suspect, who police said was intoxicated at the time, crashed through the east side of the gate at Love Field Airport.

Police said the suspect drove into a private hanger space where he struck a fuel truck and two private jets.

Both planes were hit on the wing, police said. The fuel truck was hit on the front bumper and sustained minor damage.

According to police, the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated. Other charges are pending.

The suspect had to be transported to Parkland Hospital due to his level of intoxication per Dallas Fire-Rescue policy.