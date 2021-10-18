Driver Crashes Into House of 88-Year-Old Woman, Family Struggling to Rebuild

A driver crashed into Katherine Martinez mother’s home while she and her family were inside. 88-year-old Esther Rodrigues was physically unharmed but the place she’s called home for several decades is destroyed.

“He destroyed the column that was here. He ruined the floors in my mother’s house,” said Martinez. “This was at three in the morning.”

Dallas Police are still looking for the driver who crashed into the West Oak Cliff home. Neighbors attempted to help catch the driver, but he got away.

“My neighbors tried to hold him back, but he fought back and then he took off running,” said Martinez.

While police search for the person responsible, the Martinez family is trying to put the house back together.

“This is the second time it’s happened here at my mother’s house. She’s 88 years old and she shouldn’t have to be going through this right now,” Martinez said.

She’s said this house has been a haven for extended family as well, and she simply wants everyone to live without fear this will happen again. The crash happened at 600 block of N. Rosemont Avenue. Anyone with information can call Dallas Police at 1-877-373-TIPS.