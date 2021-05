There were not any serious injuries Thursday evening when a driver slammed into the front of a convenience store.

The crash happened at a 7-Eleven store in the 13000 block of Preston Road in Dallas.

Video from the scene shows the Nissan Murano completely inside the store.

Dallas Fire Rescue tells NBC 5 that no one was transported from the scene.

We are still awaiting more details from Dallas Police on what caused the driver to crash into the store.