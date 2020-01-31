Driver Crashes Into East Oak Cliff Home

A driver is being treated for unknown injuries after crashing into a home in Dallas Friday.

Dallas police said the driver crashed into a home on the 1500 block of S. Ewing.

No one inside the home was injured. The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in an unknown condition.

The crash impacted traffic at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Korgan Street while the scene was cleared and the crash investigated.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.