Dallas

Driver Crashes Into East Oak Cliff Home

CAR CRASHES INTO HOUSE
NBC 5 News

A driver was injured Friday when he apparently lost control and crashed into a house in East Oak Cliff, Jan. 31, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A driver is being treated for unknown injuries after crashing into a home in Dallas Friday.

Dallas police said the driver crashed into a home on the 1500 block of S. Ewing.

No one inside the home was injured. The driver, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was transported to a nearby hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue in an unknown condition.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

North Texas 26 mins ago

Blue Cross Blue Shield Eliminates 400 Positions, Some in North Texas

Dallas 59 mins ago

Dallas Zoo’s Tiger Predicts 2020 Super Bowl Winner

The crash impacted traffic at the intersection of Ewing Avenue and Korgan Street while the scene was cleared and the crash investigated.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed.

This article tagged under:

Dallaseast oak cliff
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us