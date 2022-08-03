Driver Charged With Murder After Motorcyclist Shot Along Texas 199

A man is under arrest and facing a murder charge after Azle Police say he fatally shot a motorcycle rider on Sunday afternoon.

On July 31, Azle police officers and Azle firefighters were called to a crash and possible shots fired on the 1400 block of State Highway 199.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Brian K. Turner injured and lying in the road. Turner, police said, was on his motorcycle when he was shot by another motorist, identified by police as 27-year-old Anthony Bennett.

Turner was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Fort Worth where he later died. Bennett, meanwhile, is facing a murder charge and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC 5 News, Azle Police

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting and no further details, including the motive, have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 817-444-3221.