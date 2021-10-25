Driver Charged in Frisco Fatal Drunken-Driving Crash: Police

A 19-year old man faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 21-year-old man Sunday morning in Frisco, police say.

According to police, 19-year-old Tello Hernandez was behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when he struck a light pole in the median of U.S. 380 near Coit Road. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Erick Gonzalez, was ejected from the vehicle.

Gonzelez was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact investigators at 972-292-6010, or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).