Frisco

Driver Charged in Frisco Fatal Drunken-Driving Crash: Police

NBC5

A 19-year old man faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 21-year-old man Sunday morning in Frisco, police say.

According to police, 19-year-old Tello Hernandez was behind the wheel of a Toyota 4Runner at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday when he struck a light pole in the median of U.S. 380 near Coit Road. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Erick Gonzalez, was ejected from the vehicle.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Gonzelez was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 45 mins ago

Fort Worth Mayor, Others Subpoenaed by Former Officer in Atatiana Jefferson Murder Trial

Dallas 3 hours ago

Dallas Cookie Contest for a Cause

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact investigators at 972-292-6010, or send an anonymous tip by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411).

This article tagged under:

Friscofrisco pd
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us