Driver Arrested With Gun, Drugs After Crashing Through Fence and Into Pool

The driver who crashed a car through an apartment complex fence Wednesday and into a swimming pool is in police custody.

Balch Springs police said they received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle, but when officers arrived they found that vehicle parked in a community swimming pool.

A good Samaritan told police he asked the driver if he was OK only to have the driver pull out a gun and point it in his direction.

Officials said they found the driver about a half mile away and took him into custody. A weapon was recoverd nearby along with the narcotics, police said.

Police have not said how the driver ended up crashing through the fence and into the pool.