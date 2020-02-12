Balch Springs

Driver Arrested With Gun, Drugs After Crashing Through Fence and Into Pool

Car in pool
Balch Springs Police Department

A man is arrested after crashing through a fence and into an apartment pool Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Police said the man was armed and carrying illegal drugs.

The driver who crashed a car through an apartment complex fence Wednesday and into a swimming pool is in police custody.

Balch Springs police said they received a 911 call about a suspicious vehicle, but when officers arrived they found that vehicle parked in a community swimming pool.

A good Samaritan told police he asked the driver if he was OK only to have the driver pull out a gun and point it in his direction.

Officials said they found the driver about a half mile away and took him into custody. A weapon was recoverd nearby along with the narcotics, police said.

Police have not said how the driver ended up crashing through the fence and into the pool.

Balch Springs Police Department

