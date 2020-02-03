Driver Arrested for DWI After Crashing Into North Richland Hills Police SUV

A suspected drunken driver is in custody after crashing into a North Richland Hills police SUV Sunday night, narrowly missing the officer, police say.

The crash happened about 9:30 p.m. as an officer was finishing a traffic stop along eastbound Northeast Loop 820 service road, near the intersection of Texas Highway 2.

According to police, the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing into the side of the police vehicle.

Neither the driver, who hasn't been identified, nor the officer were hurt, police said.

No further details were made available.