Driver Arrested After Hit-and-Run Crash in Haltom City

A man was arrested after being involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday night.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a major crash in the 6100 block of Belknap Street. When officers arrived, they found three vehicles that were involved in a crash. The vehicle they believe caused the crash was a grey Acura and the suspect fled on foot, police said.

The driver was found and taken into custody. Police believe he was a drunken driver and his name has not been released.

No injuries were reported.