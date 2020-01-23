Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Fort Worth Home

A woman is in custody Thursday morning after crashing her car into a Fort Worth home and trying to run away, police say.

Officers were called about 2:40 a.m. to a home on the 5400 block of Oak Grove Road West in Fort Worth's Highland Hills neighborhood.

According to police, a woman crashed into the brick wall of the home and fled the scene. She was found and placed into custody soon after, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver has not been identified.