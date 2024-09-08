Driver accused of fleeing Fort Worth crash after victim was ejected from vehicle

A man was arrested overnight after fleeing a car crash that resulted in another person being thrown from a vehicle and killed Saturday night, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The fatal crash happened on Sept. 7 around 9:22 p.m. in the 2100 block of Jacksboro Highway.

Fort Worth police said officers responded to the scene after reports of a major crash and found that 25-year-old Jose Ramirezolmedo had collided with another vehicle, causing the driver to be ejected from the car.

Ramirezolmedo allegedly ran away from the scene of the crash before the police showed up. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where they eventually died from their injuries.

On Sunday, the police department confirmed that Ramirezolmedo was arrested and charged with accident involving a death. Booking records show that Ramirezolmedo is held on a $20,000 bond.

The deadly crash is still under investigation.

