Driver, 81, Killed After Being Struck From Behind by Big-Rig

An 81-year-old man killed after being hit by a big rig along Interstate 35E early Thursday morning has been identified.

Kenneth Olson Walter, 81, of Fort Worth, was stopped in the southbound lanes of I-35E in Lewisville at about 1:45 a.m. when his vehicle was struck from behind by a big rig.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The collision pushed Walter's vehicle a few hundred feet down the road, police said, and caused the rig's fuel tank to rupture, spilling diesel fuel across multiple lanes of the highway.

Police said Walter spoke with firefighters shortly after the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. A short time later, at about 3:15 a.m.. police said, Walter died.

Lewisville police said it is not known why Walter's vehicle was stopped in the roadway.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries.