Lewisville

Driver, 81, Killed After Being Struck From Behind by Big-Rig

Police said they aren't yet sure why the man was stopped on the interstate highway shortly before the collision

lewisville1

An 81-year-old man killed after being hit by a big rig along Interstate 35E early Thursday morning has been identified.

Kenneth Olson Walter, 81, of Fort Worth, was stopped in the southbound lanes of I-35E in Lewisville at about 1:45 a.m. when his vehicle was struck from behind by a big rig.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The collision pushed Walter's vehicle a few hundred feet down the road, police said, and caused the rig's fuel tank to rupture, spilling diesel fuel across multiple lanes of the highway.

Police said Walter spoke with firefighters shortly after the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. A short time later, at about 3:15 a.m.. police said, Walter died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

covid-19 tests Dec 22

Where to Get Tested for COVID-19 In North Texas

Fort Worth 42 mins ago

Fort Worth Church Opens Its Doors Providing Services As a COVID-19 Clinic

Lewisville police said it is not known why Walter's vehicle was stopped in the roadway.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered minor injuries.

This article tagged under:

LewisvilleFort WorthLewisville police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us