Drive-Thrus Prove to be Lifeline for Businesses During Pandemic

National Drive-Thru Day recently recognized the convenience now going stronger, and more important than ever.

There was a point during the pandemic when we saw drive-thrus and curbside pick-up literally become a lifeline, a saving grace for small businesses across the country. Many restaurants, bars, and coffee shops would not have survived without them.

North Dallas business owner Brittany Willis was the very last PJ’s Coffee franchisee to sign on literally days before COVID-19 began shutting everything down in 2020.

Despite that, she says she was profitable by month three of opening the New Orleans-based coffee shop. Willis credits her drive-thru service for making that happen.

“So I’m just so thankful to the Dallas area, the Addison, Farmers Branch area in particular, for supporting me, for being loyal to us, for patronizing us, and again I credit it to my drive-thru, you know, even when other options were few,” said Willis. “Convenience is just such a trend. You see it with Uber, you see with Instacart, and a drive-thru is a part of that.”

Brittany is also the owner of Eight28 Enterprises, which provides small business consulting.

Her family relocated to Dallas from New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina when she was just 17-years-old.